Recently, there was news of the sequel to Laal Rang and actor Akshay Oberoi, who was an important part of the first part, could not have been happier. Akshay was seen playing Rajesh, who was the partner in crime of Shankar, played by Randeep Hooda. The 2016 film, Laal Rang, a dark social drama, was set in Haryana and revolved around the illegal blood trade business. The shooting of the sequel will begin soon.

Akshay says, “The movie dealt with the illegal blood trade business. Even though it is a serious issue, the makers tried to give it a humorous angle. The first part was well received and I am ecstatic that we are back with the second part, which is coming after seven years. I can promise this time it’s going to be more interesting and intriguing than the first part.”

Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in Fighter, where he will be an Air force pilot. The movie will also see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots, and is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film is said to be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

Also, Hrithik recently revealed about shooting with real fighter jets and said that it was very “inspiring” to be “around the Indian Air Force.” Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, “We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage, and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.” Detailing his character in the film, Hrithik compared it with his War’s character Kabir and revealed that Patty is younger than Kabir.

