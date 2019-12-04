You are here:

Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold to release in China on 13 December over a year after it hit Indian theatres

Akshay Kumar starrer 2018 sports drama Gold is now headed for a release in China on 13 December.

Akshay shared the news on Twitter, "GOLD releasing in China on 13th December, 2019!" he wrote.

The film traces the journey of Tapan Das, a man who dreamt of making India win its first gold in Hockey post-independence.

Check out the announcement

The movie opened in Indian theatres last year on Independence Day, which also marked the 70th anniversary of free India's first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

The sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

Gold was a hit at the box office and it became the Khiladi actor's ninth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club on the 13th day of its release.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 14:29:46 IST