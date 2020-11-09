Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmii to only have OTT premiere, despite reopening of cinemas
Laxmii is among the seven major Hindi movies to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's horror-comedy Laxmii is set to exclusively premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.05pm today. The film will not have a traditional theatrical release, despite the reopening of cinemas nationwide.
However, the film will release in cinemas in select overseas markets with shows having commenced in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Here are the updates
NO THEATRICAL RELEASE IN #INDIA... There was talk that #Laxmii *might* release at single screens in #India... Not true... It's a direct-to-digital release in #India... #Laxmii will release in *cinemas* in select #Overseas markets... Shows have commenced in #Australia, #NZ, #Fiji. pic.twitter.com/1dLy1zSviU
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2020
A remake of the director Raghava Lawrence'w own Tamil hit, Kanchana, Laxmii is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Tusshar Kapoor.
The film revolves around an unsuspecting man, whose body gets possessed by a spirit. The cast also includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.
In an interaction with The Indian Express, Kumar said that in his career of three decades, playing Laxmii has been the most intense experience.
The film, initially slated to release in cinemas on 22 May, faced a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laxmii is one of the seven major Hindi movies to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Other films are Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz, Kunal Kemmu's long delayed comedy Lootcase, Ajay Devgn's war drama Bhuj: Pride of India, and financial thriller The Big Bull.
Laxmii was previously titled Laxmmi Bomb, but was changed after a Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena claimed that the name was derogatory towards goddess Laxmi.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Stokes, Samson steer Rajasthan to 8-wicket win, CSK out of playoffs
Pattinson into the 19th over. DONE AND DUSTED! Stokes with the winning boundary. Solid partnership between Stokes and Samson and that has taken them past the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Even a target a 196 wasn’t big enough for RR. RR have beaten MI by 8 wickets.
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will reportedly see Akshay Kumar as a gangster and Kriti Sanon in the role of a journalist.
The Mandalorian Season 2 hits the ground running with Easter egg and Baby Yoda reaction-packed premiere
The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere teases more meme-able Baby Yoda moments, a giant sand monster and a potentially big reveal.