Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb renamed to Laxmii following complaints of 'derogatory' title by Hindu outfits
The Hindu outfits had reportedly alleged that the makers were “deliberately” using the title Laxmmi Bomb with the intention of lowering the “dignity” and to “disrespect” the Hindu goddess.
Days before Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s release on Disney+Hotstar, the makers have changed the film's title to Laxmii.
According to a press release, the title change was carried out in discussion with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and film's director Raghava Lawrence. The press report further adds that in order to 'respect the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film.'
Check out the announcement here
NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani. pic.twitter.com/P1K35OXNuN
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2020
Earlier this week, it was reported that the makers of the film were served with a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change. They alleged that the makers were “deliberately” using the title Laxmmi Bomb with the intention of lowering the “dignity” and to “disrespect” the Hindu goddess.
According to The Quint, the organisation also termed the title as "derogatory" and "offensive."
The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, Laxmii follows the journey of an innocent man who is possessed by a couple of vengeful ghosts to get justice for their murders. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead and will share the screen space with Kumar after Good Newwz.
The horror-comedy has been produced by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment.
Laxmii was initially slated for a traditional release on 5 June, but the makers changed their plans after the coronavirus outbreak led to the shuttering of cinemas. The film will now release on 9 November on Disney+Hotstar.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to record statements on 26, 27 October
Mumbai Police has issued notices to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to record their statements in the case against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.
Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Badhaai Do to go on floors in January 2021
Badhaai Do marks Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration.
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel for 'spreading communal hatred'
The complaint stated that Kangana Ranaut was "creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred”