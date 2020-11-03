Laxmii, Ludo, Soorarai Pottru, Chhalaang, His Dark Materials Season 2: What's streaming in November

The November streaming calendar includes big Diwali releases like Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, Ludo on Netflix India, and Chhalaang and Soorai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video.

It is the beginning of the month again, which indicates the digital calendar is brimming with new content, from horror comedies, fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, the newly-launched Telugu streaming platform Aha, among several others in November.

Netflix

Miss India - 4 November

Miss India, Keerthy Suresh's second release on an OTT platform after Penguin, will see the actress take on the role of a young entrepreneur who dreams of making it big in the tea industry. Written and directed by Narendra Nath, the Telugu film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Nadhiya in the lead roles

Ludo - 12 November

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, is a dark comedy anthology featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats.

The film centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life, and follows four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - 13 November

Netflix's upcoming Christmas feature Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has been written and directed by David E Talbert. The musical movie features Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Madelen Mills, and actor-singer Ricky Martin in the lead. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose.

The story, set in the town of Cobbleton, follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker), whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it is up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) and a long-forgotten invention to heal old wounds. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and 'This Day' performed by Usher and Kiana Lede.

The Crown season 4 - 15 November

The fourth chapter of Netflix's royal period drama The Crown will mark the return of Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Created by Peter Morgan, the new season will also see Emma Corrin play Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Voices of Fire - 20 November

Pharrell Williams‘ upcoming docu-series follows the singer as he goes on a search to find the best voices to join his gospel choir in his hometown Virginia. It will see Bishop Ezekiel Williams, a musician, and Pharrell's uncle and his team of gospel leaders explore talent in the region.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square - 22 November

Adding to the list of Christmas specials from the streaming platform, Dolly Parton's upcoming special Christmas on The Square is about a rich woman Regina, who seeks to sell her father’s land to a mall developer. However, after an encounter with a guardian angel, Regina undergoes a Grinch-like change of heart, and rekindles connections with the locals of her hometown. The special will feature 14 original songs from Parton.

The Netflix special has been directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and also features Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and Jeanine Mason.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder - 23 November

Shawn Mendes' upcoming documentary, titled In Wonder, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey.

Helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, In Wonder will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It was a special event selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hillbilly Elegy- 24 November

Hillbilly Elegy is Ron Howard's (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code, Rush) adaptation of JD Vance's non-fiction bestseller of the same name. The film stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams as a mother-daughter duo who try to navigate their lives through poverty, addiction, and abuse in southern Ohio.

The story is described as a modern exploration of the American Dream, and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student, and former Marine forced to return to his hometown.

Freida Pinto, Haley Bennett, and Bo Hopkins are also part of the cast.

The director has also produced the project alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder, while Vance and Julie Oh are executive producers.

Disney+ Hotstar

Laxmii - 9 November

Laxmii, Raghava Lawrence's Hindi remake of his 2011 Tamil horror comedy Kanchana, features Akshay Kumar as a transgender. It also stars actor Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film was recently renamed after Shri Rajput Karni Sena alleged that the makers were “deliberately” using the title Laxmmi Bomb with the intention of lowering the “dignity” and to “disrespect” the Hindu goddess.

The film was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on 22 May, but due to the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it directly on Disney + Hotstar Multiplex.

A Teacher - 11 November

A Teacher explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a female teacher, Claire and her male high school student, Eric. Created by Hannah Fidell, the mini-series stars Kate Mara, Nick Robinson and Ashley Zukerman in the lead.

Inside Pixar - 13 November

A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 - 13 November

Grey's Anatomy, which will soon premiere its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Mookuthi Amman - 14 November

Mookuthi Amman offers an interesting mix of social drama and comedy by subtly touching upon the topics of regional politics and taking potshots at religious leaders. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Nayanthara plays the Goddesses Amman in the film and Balaji plays a reporter in a Kanyakumari-based local channel.

His Dark Materials Season 2 - 17 November

Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organisation, encounter extraordinary beings, and protect dangerous secrets. The second season dives into the second book in Pullman’s trilogy, Subtle Knife.

Big Sky - 18 November

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - 18 November

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous, and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible

Marvel’s 616 - 20 November

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators, and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, and discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special - 17 November

Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of the holiday spirit.

The Real Right Stuff - 20 November

The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s.

Amazon Prime Video India

Soorarai Pottru - 12 November

Suriya's highly-anticipated Soorarai Pottru, previously slated for 30 October, will finally premiere on 12 November. Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, known for films like Saala Khadoos (2016) and Guru (2017), the film will see Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

The Tamil feature will also be available to watch in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Chhalaang - 13 November

Hansal Mehta's latest directorial Chhalaang revolves around an unmotivated PT teacher, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a fellow-teacher. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

Young Sheldon season 4 - 6 November

Young Sheldon, the successful spinoff of The Big Bang Theory starring Iain Armitage, is returning for a fourth instalment on 6 November.

As per the official synopsis, the newest season will see 11-year-old Sheldon struggle to prepare for the next step of his education, worrying that he might not be ready for college at such a young age.

Uncle Frank - 25 November

Director Alan Ball's Uncle Frank is a road movie about a gay man who has to confront his past. Set in the 1970s, the film stars Paul Bettany as the titular Uncle Frank and Sophia Lillis as Elizabeth Bledsoe, the protagonist and narrator of the movie.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 25 January, after which the streaming service bought the rights to it.

ALTBalaji

Mum Bhai - 6 November

Mum Bhai is set in the 1980s, and is centred around the cat-and-mouse chase between the underworld and Mumbai police at the time. The show stars Angad Bedi as Bhaskar Shetty and Sikandar Kher as Rama Shetty, two childhood friends who grow up to represent the opposite sides of the law. Also featuring Sandeepa Dhar and Sunny Hinduja, Mum Bhai is slated to debut on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on 6 November.

Bichhoo Ka Khel - 14 November

Set in Varanasi, Bicchoo Ka Khel revolves around Akhil, a budding writer whose life turns upside down when his father is father is killed in police custody. Featuring Divyenndu in the lead, Bicchoo Ka Khel also stars Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal parts.

Dark7White - 24 November

Permanent Roommates co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh reunite for Dark7White, a political murder mystery surrounding seven friends, and how one of them manipulates others for their advantage. The show also stars Sacred Games star Jatin Sarna in the lead.

MXPlayer

Aashram Chapter 2 - 11 November

After the premiere of the first season of Aashram in August, filmmaker Prakash Jha will return for the sophomore season on 11 November. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side, it stars Bobby Deol as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

Apple TV+

Becoming You -13 November

Olivia Colman turns narrator for Becoming You, a global child development series that explores how the first 2,000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a look at how children learn to think, speak, and move from their birth till they are five years old. It underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

Doug Unplugs - 13 November

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation, and based on Dan Yaccarino's book series of the same name, Doug Unplugs follows a young robot named Doug who senses there is more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.

SonyLIV

The Good Doctor Season 4 - 6 November

The fourth season of The Good Doctor follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Unable to personally connect with those around him, his only advocate, Aaron Glassman, challenges the skepticism and prejudices of the hospital’s board and staff when he brings Shaun in to join the team.

The series stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez and Hill Harper, among others.

Welcome Home - 6 November

Welcome Home is a psychological thriller of a grueling journey of two girls who are kidnapped by an immoral family. The thriller stars Kashmira Irani, Shashi Bhushan, Boloram Das and Tina Bhatiya in the lead.

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh - 13 November

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh is an 11-episodes animation series that showcases Mahabharat from a unique perspective.

Simple Murder -20 November

Simple Murder is a multi-strand dark comedy in which greed becomes the factor that drives the characters to entangle in a chain of events. Some fed up with their mundane life, some trying to achieve more, some wanting to secure their future, while some are just sucked into this mess by their greed. It features Priya Anand and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

For Life season 2 - 20 November

Wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight and embarks on a more personal journey. Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls. With continued help from the people who supported him—his family, a wily one-time public defender, Henry Roswell and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry, Aaron continues his battle against the very political machine that once put him away.

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, For Life continues to shine an unrelenting light upon the institutional wrongs of our penal and legal systems.

LA’s Finest season 2 - 27 November

Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Now partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how much her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with on the streets, and in each other’s lives. The second season of LA's finest will premiere on 27 November.

Aha

Commit Mental - 13 November

Commit Mental, the official Telugu remake of Permanent Roommates, features Telugu actors Punarnavi Bhupalam and Udbhav Raghunandan in the lead.

MUBI

Swallow - 1 November

Carlo Mirabella-Davis's Swallow, which is now streaming on MUBI, has been described as a "mind-melting and candy-coloured female empowerment thriller about the struggle for bodily autonomy." The film sees Haley Bennett play a pregnant wife.