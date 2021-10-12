Entertainment

Akshay Kumar wraps up filming Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with 'a bittersweet tinge of sadness'

Raksha Bandhan, which went on floors in June, marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re

Press Trust of India October 12, 2021 10:59:03 IST
Akshay Kumar wraps up filming Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with 'a bittersweet tinge of sadness'

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has concluded the shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's movie Raksha Bandhan.

Billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way", the film is directed by Rai from a script by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

As the 54-year-old star wrapped the filming on Monday night in Delhi, he penned an emotional note on social media stating it was a "bittersweet" moment.

Check out his post here

Raksha Bandhan, which went on floors in June, marks the second collaboration between Kumar and Rai after Atrangi Re.

Without divulging details, Kumar further said he will start working on his next movie now.

"Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster," he said.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is set to release in theatres during Independence Day weekend on 11 August, 2022.

The film is produced by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios and Alka Hiranandani in association with Kumar's Cape Of Good Films

Updated Date: October 12, 2021 10:59:03 IST

TAGS:

also read

Masala News: Big B quits Big Tobacco deal after stream of criticism
Entertainment

Masala News: Big B quits Big Tobacco deal after stream of criticism

Amitabh Bachchan's office released a statement stating that the actor has withdrawn advertising the pan masala brand and has returned his fees

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's Meenakshi Sundareshwar to release on Netflix India on Diwali
Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's Meenakshi Sundareshwar to release on Netflix India on Diwali

Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the fifth collaboration of Netflix India and Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will release on 5 November.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to release in cinemas on 3 June 2022, announces producer Boney Kapoor
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to release in cinemas on 3 June 2022, announces producer Boney Kapoor

Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.