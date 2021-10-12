Akshay Kumar wraps up filming Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with 'a bittersweet tinge of sadness'
Raksha Bandhan, which went on floors in June, marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re
Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has concluded the shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's movie Raksha Bandhan.
Billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way", the film is directed by Rai from a script by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.
As the 54-year-old star wrapped the filming on Monday night in Delhi, he penned an emotional note on social media stating it was a "bittersweet" moment.
Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/KIPO7whup4
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2021
Without divulging details, Kumar further said he will start working on his next movie now.
"Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster," he said.
Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is set to release in theatres during Independence Day weekend on 11 August, 2022.
The film is produced by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios and Alka Hiranandani in association with Kumar's Cape Of Good Films
