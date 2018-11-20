Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up shoot of upcoming comedy

The upcoming comedy Housefull 4's filming has come to an end. Announcing the wrap of the film's shoot, Akshay Kumar shared a photograph of the cast and crew via his official social media handle.

Housefull 4 has an ensemble cast comprising Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Rana Daggubati. The film revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale.

Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!! It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo punjabi! ❤️ @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring! pic.twitter.com/rQrXdZeU4p — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 20, 2018

The film was initially helmed by Sajid Khan, who stepped down following sexual harassment allegations. The producers in October had announced that Farhad Samji would be taking over the directing duties. Farhad had co-directed the franchise's previous entry Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Fox Star India, the film will release around Diwali 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 13:38 PM