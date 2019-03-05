Akshay Kumar to make his digital debut in Amazon Prime India's upcoming original series, The End

Akshay Kumar will soon make his debut in an Amazon Prime original series tentatively titled The End.

BIGGG NEWS... Akshay Kumar makes his debut on the digital platform with #TheEnd [working title]... Created by Abundantia... On Amazon Prime Original. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

The action thriller series will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, which has previously produced Breathe and its second season Breathe 2.

"It’s going to be a fun and entertaining story. It’s fiction yet a human story. I can’t talk much about it at the moment. But it will have me doing a lot of action, said Kumar about the show," according to Indian Express.

Kumar is among the many actors who have forayed into the digital space, like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Sacred Games for Netflix, Radhika Apte with Ghoul and Abhishek Bachchan with Breathe 2.

The actor had recently revealed the first look posters of Sooryavanshi, his first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Akshay's character will be called Veer Sooryavanshi, which seems to be inspired by Salman Khan's Veer (2010) and Suryavanshi (1992). India Today states that Akshay will be seen as the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

His other forthcoming projects include Kesari, based on the historical battle of Saragarhi, India's first space film Mission Mangal and Sajid Nadiadwala produced ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

