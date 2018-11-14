Simmba: Beverage company accuses Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan film of trademark infringement

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming comedy Simmba has run into legal trouble as a beverage company has alleged the film of trademark infringement. Justice Pratibha M Singh of the Delhi High Court has sought Rohit Shetty Picturez response to the notice sent by Chhatisgarh-based Sona Beverages and "explore the possibility of an arrangement," reports DNA.

"It has also been impressed upon the counsel for the defendant (Rohit Shetty Picturez) that the defendant ought to respond to the plaintiff's (Sona Beverages) notice and also explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into, failing which, on the next date, the matter will be heard," said the court on 2 November.

According to Times of India, in case of no response and exploration of an arrangement, the matter will be heard on 4 December.

The beverage company claims that Simmba infringes its registered trademark Simba, which is uses for products ranging from mineral water to alcoholic drinks. The company also said that the trademark is also used for the manufacture, distribution and sale of a variety of merchandise and has been in use since 2015.

An official adaptation of the Telugu hit film Temper featuring Jr NTR, Simmba releases in cinemas on 28 December.

