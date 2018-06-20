Akshay Kumar may play Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan in first collaboration with YRF in 11 years

Akshay Kumar has lately been seen in films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, primarily dealing with social issues. Then he ventures into recent history with Reema Kagti's Gold which is a period drama based on hockey and its emergence as a national sport in India. Then he will be seen in a war drama titled Kesari set in 1987 and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Now, it is being reported that he is going to go even more historical — to the days of Rajput rulers of the 12th century. According to a report by DNA, Kumar may be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in an upcoming film being made under the banner of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

The mega-budget period drama will detail the epic love story of Prithviraj and Sanyukta. It is reportedly going to be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is credited to have directed and acted in the acclaimed 1991 TV series Chanakya.

The DNA report adds that Aditya Chopra had been meaning to make a film on the Rajput ruler for a long time and had Akshay Kumar as the first choice for the role. The project is expected to go on the floors sometime during the middle of 2019 after the Padman actor wraps his shoot schedule for the upcoming third installment of Hera Pheri. Currently, the makers of this YRF project, based on Prithviraj Chauhan, are busy doing research and pre-production preparations.

This film will also bring Akshay and YRF together after a gap of 11 years; they last worked together in the 2007 film Tashan that also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 11:44 AM