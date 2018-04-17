Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal may reunite for Hera Pheri 3; director yet to be decided

Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) are two films that kept the audience glued to the scene. The comic timing of the trio Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty-Paresh Rawal remained unmatched. There is no doubt if there is a third part to this franchise, fans would go berserk in excitement and if rumors are to be believed, Hera Pheri 3 is indeed on the cards.

After Akshay shared a picture of himself with Suniel Shetty on his Instagram handle, fans could not keep calm. DNA reports that soon, all three actors from the Hera Pheri gang will join hands for the third part of the film. Reportedly, the project is being produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and the director is yet to be finalised.

DNA reports that over the years, the differences between Firoz and Priyadarshan got resolved and there are high chances that the film will be helmed by the latter.

The same report states that Firoz has also settled issues with Anees Bazmee with whom he had a fallout before the release of Welcome Back. Anees has also expressed a desire to direct Hera Pheri 3. So there is a one percent chance that he may helm it. They are also to decide which subject to make the movie on — the Hera Pheri 3 that the late writer-director Neeraj Vora was to make or another subject that is inspired from Hollywood’s Police Academy series.

Nadiadwala, however, maintained that all the revelations will be made in next two weeks and they are yet to finalise the cast, as stated in the same report.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 11:00 AM