Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet has been scrutinized and criticized by one and all for mocking the sacrifices made by the Indian army. Akshay Kumar has now pulled the actress up for her insensitivity and put out a message on social media. The actor shared the screenshot of Richa’s tweet and posted a message on social media. The actress has apologized for her views already.

He wrote- “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

It all began with a Twitter user tweeting the statement of the Lt Gen, and wrote, “‘We’re fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We are waiting for the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating the ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they cannot imagine.’- Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA.”

Now responding to the tweet, Richa quoted it and wrote, “Galwan says hi”. While Richa has kept her tweets protected, several politicians and leaders shared the screenshot of her response to the army chief’s statement. Reacting to the actress’ tweet, Supreme Court Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha wrote, “20 Indian brave-hearts sacrificed their life for India in Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor mocking the Indian Army. Not only sad but shameful. A new low from Richa Chadha!”

