After insulting Indian Army, Richa Chadha tenders apology

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha issued a statement apologising for her “Galwan says hi” tweet for which she has been facing flak with users calling for the actor’s boycott from social media. She was trolled for insulting and belittling the Indian Army and the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China.

Richa Chadha apologises for ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet

Issuing an apology, Richa said that her intention was not to offend or hurt anyone. She even talked about her family connection with the Army.

“Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,” Richa said in her apology tweet.

She said that her ‘Nanaji (maternal grandfather) as a Lt. Col took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in 1960s. “My Mamaji was a paratropper. It’s in my blood,” Richa added.

She further said, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Before her apology statement, she said that she had “no idea”, presumably about the row and banter that her tweet had caused. “Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all,” she said.

What 'controversial' tweet did Richa Chadha post?

Richa’s controversial "Galwan says hi" tweet was in response to the statement of Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, where he commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply,” Upendra Dwivedi had said.

Outrage over Richa Chadha's controversial tweet

Several social media users including leaders from the BJP slammed Richa for her tweet and questioned her patriotism, as her post came as reaction to the Indian Army's statement that said that it is ready to execute orders from the government if it is asked to take back the PoK.

BJP leaders also claimed that Richa a "worshipper of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and a third-grade Bollywood actor."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a tweet slammed the actor and demanded legal action against her. "Disgraceful tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified," he tweeted.

Some of the political leaders also asked Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Richa Chadha.

Spokesperson of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Anand Dubey sought stringent action against such actors who make anti-national tweets. "An actor, Richa Chadha, has made a joke dragging Galwan valley in her tweet. I demand the chief minister and the home minister take stringent action on this. Such actors, who make anti-national tweets should be banned," he said.

In 2020, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fierce combat with the Chinese PLA in Ladakh's Galwan.

It was the deadliest confrontation between India and China in over four decades and since then both the countries have been locked in a bitter stand-off.

