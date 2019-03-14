Akshay Kumar confirms his return to horror-comedy genre, 12 years after Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar will be seen in another horror comedy, 12 years after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Confirming the news in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Akshay said that he would soon be venturing into the genre.

The Kesari actor however, did not reveal any details on the title, director or his female co-star in the film. In 2018, Dinesh Vijan's Stree also ventured into the same genre and raked in huge numbers at the box office. The Rajkummar Rao-Shradhha Kapoor-starrer earned a total of Rs 129 crore only at the domestic box office, reports Times Now. It was also Rao's first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Vijan even confirmed later that Stree would have a sequel soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also featured Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi among others, was loved by critics and audiences alike. The film earned Rs 82.35 crores worldwide at the time.

On the other hand, 2019 seems like Akshay's year. The actor is presently busy promoting Kesari, which also features Parineeti Chopra and is scheduled to hit screens on 21 March. Post that, Akshay will move on to Dharma Productions' Good News where he will share screen space with his Kambakkht Ishq co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Housefull 4, featuring Bobby Deol and Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha are the actor's other two projects.

Watch the interview here.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 16:44:47 IST