Ajith may star in Tamil remake of 2016 courtroom drama Pink, likely to reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role

Actor Ajith will reportedly make a Tamil remake of 2016 courtroom drama, Pink, states India Today. Ajith is supposed to collaborate with director H Vinoth for the remake.

The report also added that Vinoth wanted a fresh script for the upcoming project but Ajith, who had already given his word to producer Boney Kapoor, wanted an official remake of Pink. The film is scheduled to go on the floors in January 2018.

Ajith is also set to play the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Andrea Tariang as Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra apart from Bachchan's Deepak Sehgal.

The narrative involved the stories Minal and her two friends who try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after they gets sexually assaulted by Rajveer and his friends. Rampant corruption subsequently leads to the case getting rigged. That is when Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps the girls to fight the case. The film won critical and commercial acclaim across the board winning a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare award for best dialogue in 2017.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 15:43 PM