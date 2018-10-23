Ajaz Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, nabbed in Mumbai for possession of banned drugs

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for alleged possession of banned drugs in Mumbai.

He was arrested late Monday night, officials said in Mumbai on Tuesday, 23 October. The controversial actor was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur with eight tablets of the prohibited 'ecstasy' tablets, which are popular in rave parties. Ajaz will be produced before a court on Tuesday, said an official.

This is not Ajaz's first brush with the law. Two years ago, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal. As per a Times Now report, in 2017 too, police had raided Ajaz Khan's house after suspecting drug supply.

Ajaz Khan has appeared in few reality shows including Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also featured in regional films such as Rakht Charitra, Dookudu, Rogue and Temper.

Ajaz shot to fame with his stint at the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Despite being a wild card entry, Ajaz became the second runner up in the reality show, whereas Gauahar Khan emerged the winner.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 13:17 PM