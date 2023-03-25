While team RRR is presently basking in the success of the film’s Oscar win at the 95th Academy Awards, this has also made the entire country proud and happy. While the credit mostly goes to Naatu Naatu‘s composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, actor Ajay Devgn who made a brief cameo in the film, has now also the credit for the same, but in a hilarious manner! Devgn who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bholaa with Tabu in the lead role recently arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film.

As host Kapil Sharma went on to congratulate the actor for the Oscar, Devgn made a hilarious comment, leaving the audience in splits.

‘RRR won Oscar because I didn’t dance in it…’ says Ajay Devgn

As the leading star cast of Ajay Devgn and Tabu arrived on the popular comedy show, Kapil expressed his regard and congratulated the Singham actor. However, Ajay while taking a dig at himself gave a hilarious response and said that the film’s song won an Oscar because of him.

Further justifying his response, the actor added, “Agar maine uss gaane mein naach diya hota toh (What if I had danced in the song)?” The particular clip from the episode has gone viral on social media with fans lauding the actor for his winning sense of humour.

Watch:

To ye Raaz hai #NaatuNaatuSong ko Oscar milne ka 😯 pic.twitter.com/P9GXv4sy7K — Pooran Marwadi (@Pooran_marwadi) March 24, 2023

Reacting to the video, users added comments like “After SRK, Ajay has great sense of humour nowadays”, “Imagine sunny deol dance in Natu Natu, tab to kya oscar, kya filmfare, sab chini kam chai jayada lgega”, “One of the best human being in the industry with great sense of humour”, etc.

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar this year under the Best Original Song category.

About Bholaa

An official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, Bholaa features actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu in prominent roles along with many others like Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, and Gajraj Rao. The film is all set to hit theatres on 30 March 2023.

