Ajay Devgn, Priti Sinha to develop biopic on The Ramsay Brothers, pioneers of horror films in Indian cinema

The Ramsay Brothers, who are still known as the flagbearer of the horror genre in India, have a great story about becoming one of the most renowned names in the Indian film industry. Ajay Devgn, along with producer Priti Sinha, has acquired the rights of the great journey of The Ramsay Brothers, and will produce the project together. Titled The Ramsay Biopic, the project is to be written by Ritesh Shah.

Talking about the project, Sinha shares in a statement, "The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay, along with every member of the Ramsay family, instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships, and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family, who successfully set up the horror empire in India."

The Ramsay Brothers have given the Indian film industry epic films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, and Purani Haveli amongst others, and have created the renowned television series, Zee Horror Show.

A report in Mid-Day states the project will not be headlined by Devgn himself. The makers are still to decide whether the project will develop into a film or a web series.

Devgn is currently involved with the post-production of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The story will depict Subedar Taanaji Malusare's story, who battled alongside Maratha warrior, Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. Malusare was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Directed by Om Raut, the film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay on screen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanaji's wife. Backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020, clashing with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 11:48:23 IST