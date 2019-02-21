Ajay Devgn on trolls body-shaming his daughter Nysa: Judge me and Kajol, but not my kids

Ajay Devgn is quite active on social media and as expected, he's been a regular victim of trolls. But he had a strong message to the trolls who body-shammed his daughter recently on social media, compelling them to not judge his children.

Ajay and Kajol's daughter Nysa was recently trolled for her airport look — and it was hardly the first time she was targeted.

As per a report on IANS, Ajay said, "Judge me, but don’t judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it’s because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time." The Singham actor further added, "Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing judgment on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children".

Ajay Devgn concluded that he doesn't really care about the trolls but when it comes to his children, he can't help but feels bad that they have to go through such harsh treatment.

The 49-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming film, Total Dhamaal. The film also features Riteish Deshmukh as a character from Bihar while Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are playing a Gujarati couple.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal releases on 22 February.

