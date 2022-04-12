Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks 'carbon copy' of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in an old pencil ad, see photo
A childhood picture of Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced online and fans have been quick to point out her resemblance with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
In the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen wearing a white collared top, sporting short hair and a hairband. "Modelling for novelty pencils. Guess who," the post was captioned. The image was shared by user Rare Photo Club.
Reacting to the post a user commented, “Wow Aradhya looks just like Aishwarya” while another wrote, “Oh wow. Her kid is a carbon copy of her.” The post even received some unexpected reactions as a user commented that it was “Johnny Lever” while another said the person in the image was “Monish Behl”. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often treats her followers with Aaradhya’s pictures. Here is one such post of the mother-daughter duo. posing with wide smiles on their faces:
Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about how he feels about his daughter’s pictures being shared online, with some of them even being leaked from school. The Dasvi actor had stated that there was no point analysing the issue, adding that his daughter's pictures will get clicked whenever she steps out of the house due to her parents and grandparents being actors.
Bachchan also mentioned that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taught their daughter to be humble and thankful for the fact that people want to see her.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She is set to star in Mani Ratnam's multi-lingual Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which will hit theatres on 30 September.
