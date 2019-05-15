Ahead of Game of Thrones finale, Russian authorities claim to seize the Iron Throne

Stand down Jon Snow, Daenerys and Sansa. As the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones draws to a close, Russian authorities say they have seized the 'Iron Throne'. Traders set up a replica of the throne featured in the HBO drama in the main square of Saint Petersburg for passersby to take pictures with, city hall said on 14 May.

But during a raid, officials seized the seat, which they said was installed in the former imperial capital illegally. They did not provide details of the throne's location or whether it would be returned.

According to a survey by state pollster VTsIOM, one in 10 Russians are watching the US series.

The preview to the final episode of Game of Thrones showed Daenerys Targaryen looking down at the destructed King's Landing, in the aftermath of her impulsive, rage-fuelled decision. Many fans are speculating that Dany is the green-eyed one whose eyes will be shut by Arya Stark, thus fulfilling Melisandre's prophecy.

Game of Thrones finale will premiere on 19 May.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 10:46:27 IST

