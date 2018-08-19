You are here:

After Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan's next project might be a Hollywood film remake

FP Staff

Aug,19 2018 12:15:45 IST

After the release of Thugs of HindostanAamir Khan will reportedly work on remaking a Hollywood film produced by Paramount Pictures. The actor is currently in talks with the production house.

Aamir Khan. Twitter @samidsiddiqi91

Aamir Khan. Twitter @samidsiddiqi91

"He is interested in remaking a Hollywood movie, which was produced by Paramount Pictures. Aamir never spills the beans about his projects till all the details are chalked out. No wonder, he is keeping the name of this film under wraps. It will be revealed only when everything is finalised as talks are currently underway to acquire the rights," told a source to DNA.

Khan is also co-producing the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. It was previously reported that the actor will play the spiritual guru Osho alongside Alia Bhatt, who would essay the role of his secretary Ma Anand Sheela directed by Shakun Batra (of Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu fame). However, the makers are reworking the script on Khan's advice.

Thugs of Hindostan will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh (of Dangal fame), and Katrina Kaif. Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Dhoom 3 and Tashan, is directing. The film has been shot across many exotic locations around the world, including Malta, the rainforests of Thailand and to the deserts and palaces of Rajasthan.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 12:15 PM

tags: #Aamir Khan #Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Fatima Sana Shaikh #Katrina Kaif #Thugs of Hindostan

also see

Thugs of Hindostan shot extensively in Malta, where HBO's Game of Thrones was filmed

Thugs of Hindostan shot extensively in Malta, where HBO's Game of Thrones was filmed

Bharat teaser: Salman Khan introduces story of Ali Abbas Zafar's drama; logo of film unveiled

Bharat teaser: Salman Khan introduces story of Ali Abbas Zafar's drama; logo of film unveiled

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Amitabh Bachchan says former PM's 'oratory powers were unmatched'

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Amitabh Bachchan says former PM's 'oratory powers were unmatched'