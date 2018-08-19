After Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan's next project might be a Hollywood film remake

After the release of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan will reportedly work on remaking a Hollywood film produced by Paramount Pictures. The actor is currently in talks with the production house.

"He is interested in remaking a Hollywood movie, which was produced by Paramount Pictures. Aamir never spills the beans about his projects till all the details are chalked out. No wonder, he is keeping the name of this film under wraps. It will be revealed only when everything is finalised as talks are currently underway to acquire the rights," told a source to DNA.

Khan is also co-producing the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. It was previously reported that the actor will play the spiritual guru Osho alongside Alia Bhatt, who would essay the role of his secretary Ma Anand Sheela directed by Shakun Batra (of Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu fame). However, the makers are reworking the script on Khan's advice.

Thugs of Hindostan will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh (of Dangal fame), and Katrina Kaif. Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Dhoom 3 and Tashan, is directing. The film has been shot across many exotic locations around the world, including Malta, the rainforests of Thailand and to the deserts and palaces of Rajasthan.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 12:15 PM