Will Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt play Osho and Ma Anand Sheela in upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra?

The life of Indian spiritual guru Osho has become one of the most sought-after stories for Bollywood filmmakers ever since the release of Netflix's Wild Wild Country, which traces his controversial past. Several reports in the media suggest that a Hindi film about the leader and his notorious secretary Ma Anand Sheela is in the works.

A source close to the development has revealed to Firstpost that Aamir Khan has almost agreed to play the godman while Alia Bhatt is on the verge of being finalised to essay Sheela on screen.

No official announcements have been made yet. The film is likely to be directed by Shakun Batra, who has earlier helmed films such as Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has reportedly bought the rights to Osho's story. An official announcement is likely to be made only once the script is ready and both the actors give an official nod to the film. Currently, a number of writers are developing the story.

Khan is currently shooting for action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan. Bhatt, whose last film Raazi turned out to be a major box office success, just wrapped the her portions for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:07 PM