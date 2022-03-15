Entertainment

After The Kashmir Files' success at the box office, Vivek Agnihotri shares ancestral home's photo

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share a picture of his ancestral home. and spoke about what inspired him to make The Kashmir Files

FP Trending March 15, 2022 16:48:17 IST
Vivek Agnihotri | Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture The Kashmir Files, released on 11 March, has gained a massive response and has created waves at the box office. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during 1990, the film has struck a chord with the audience and is performing exceptionally well in theatres.

Talking more about his film and his inspiration for making it, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of his ancestral home.

Agnihotri posted a photo from the newspaper Amar Ujala, which covered the story of how his father, Dr Prabhu Dayal Agnihotri, lived in a house made of thatch and with hard work and determination, went on to become a Vice Chancellor.

Agnihotri further tweeted that he is glad to currently witness the ‘New India’ about which he had always dreamt of, a place where disadvantaged Indians were empowered. He then mentioned that the empowerment was possible only because of a visionary and committed leadership.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee their homes in the 1990s.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, along with Tej Narayan Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Agnihotri, Mayank Singhania and Jaya Prakash Rao Dhute.

The Kashmir Files has done exceptionally well and has emerged successful at the box office, earning Rs 42.20 crore within just four days of its release.

The film also recorded a fantastic revenue on Monday, earning Rs 15.05 crore at the box-office and becoming the only movie to have earned such a stellar amount on a Monday in post-pandemic times.

Updated Date: March 15, 2022 16:48:17 IST

