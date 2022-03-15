Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share a picture of his ancestral home. and spoke about what inspired him to make The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture The Kashmir Files, released on 11 March, has gained a massive response and has created waves at the box office. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during 1990, the film has struck a chord with the audience and is performing exceptionally well in theatres.

Talking more about his film and his inspiration for making it, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of his ancestral home.

Agnihotri posted a photo from the newspaper Amar Ujala, which covered the story of how his father, Dr Prabhu Dayal Agnihotri, lived in a house made of thatch and with hard work and determination, went on to become a Vice Chancellor.

GM.

This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas & Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/yZvW54NHtB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

Agnihotri further tweeted that he is glad to currently witness the ‘New India’ about which he had always dreamt of, a place where disadvantaged Indians were empowered. He then mentioned that the empowerment was possible only because of a visionary and committed leadership.

This is the #NewIndia I dreamt of where the disadvantage Indians are empowered. And I am glad I am seeing this happening in my lifetime. When you have visionary and committed leadership then the most disadvantaged get empowered. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee their homes in the 1990s.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, along with Tej Narayan Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Agnihotri, Mayank Singhania and Jaya Prakash Rao Dhute.

The Kashmir Files has done exceptionally well and has emerged successful at the box office, earning Rs 42.20 crore within just four days of its release.

The film also recorded a fantastic revenue on Monday, earning Rs 15.05 crore at the box-office and becoming the only movie to have earned such a stellar amount on a Monday in post-pandemic times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.