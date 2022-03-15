According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, #TheKashmirFilm ranks number one on the list of pandemic era Mondays in comparison to Sooryavanshi, #GangubaiKathiawadi

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files smashed box office records on its first Monday and grew much bigger in business. On Monday, Day 4, the movie reportedly made a collection of Rs 15.05 crore at the box office.

Despite limited promotions, The Kashmir Files made an exceptional opening of Rs 3.55 crore on its first Day, 11 March. The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty starrer then witnessed a massive jump on Sunday and made a collection of Rs 15.10 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about The Kashmir Files’ ‘record-smashing spree’ and said that it continues to be a blockbuster even on the crucial Monday. The film has made a total collection of a whopping Rs 42.20 crore in just four days.

While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/yyd2qbwcB1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2022

The movie’s Monday collection has also surpassed the revenue earned by some super hit movies such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Sooryavanshi was the only post-pandemic film to have earned a stellar revenue of Rs 14.51 crore on a Monday, The Kashmir Files has generated revenue of Rs 15.05 crore on Day 4. With such a fantastic Monday, the film is now amongst the top 4 scorers of the post-pandemic times.

Set in 1990, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture narrates the complex history of places and people during the Kashmiri Pandits exodus and is based on video interviews of the first generation Kashmiri Pandits.

Recently, several states have declared The Kashmir Files tax-free. In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, the state government has given a tax exemption to the film. The film was initially released on nearly 630 screens but the positive word-of-mouth increased the screen count to 2000 on 13 March.

