Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files makes Rs 42.20 cr in four days
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, #TheKashmirFilm ranks number one on the list of pandemic era Mondays in comparison to Sooryavanshi, #GangubaiKathiawadi
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files smashed box office records on its first Monday and grew much bigger in business. On Monday, Day 4, the movie reportedly made a collection of Rs 15.05 crore at the box office.
Despite limited promotions, The Kashmir Files made an exceptional opening of Rs 3.55 crore on its first Day, 11 March. The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty starrer then witnessed a massive jump on Sunday and made a collection of Rs 15.10 crore.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about The Kashmir Files’ ‘record-smashing spree’ and said that it continues to be a blockbuster even on the crucial Monday. The film has made a total collection of a whopping Rs 42.20 crore in just four days.
While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/yyd2qbwcB1
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2022
The movie’s Monday collection has also surpassed the revenue earned by some super hit movies such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Sooryavanshi was the only post-pandemic film to have earned a stellar revenue of Rs 14.51 crore on a Monday, The Kashmir Files has generated revenue of Rs 15.05 crore on Day 4. With such a fantastic Monday, the film is now amongst the top 4 scorers of the post-pandemic times.
Day 4 [Monday] Biz: TOP 4 SCORERS [post pandemic times]...
1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.05 cr
2. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 14.51 cr
3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 8.19 cr
4. #83TheFilm: ₹ 7.29 cr#Hindi films. #India biz.
Note:#Tanhaji: ₹ 13.75 cr#Uri: ₹ 10.51 cr
[Pre-#Covid times] pic.twitter.com/CHTrpjOuZm
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2022
Set in 1990, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture narrates the complex history of places and people during the Kashmiri Pandits exodus and is based on video interviews of the first generation Kashmiri Pandits.
Recently, several states have declared The Kashmir Files tax-free. In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, the state government has given a tax exemption to the film. The film was initially released on nearly 630 screens but the positive word-of-mouth increased the screen count to 2000 on 13 March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Trailer of Radhe Shyam sees Prabhas in the role of a palmist
movie releases on 11th March.
Jhund, The Batman three-hour runtime likely to create problems for cinema exhibitors: Report
Cinema exhibitors would have to reduce the number of shows by nearly half, owing to the three-hour-long runtime of the two Friday releases, The Batman and Jhund
Undekhi Season 2 review: The series tries hard to reconstruct thriller vibes that made its predecessor an instant winner
Undekhi 2 is interesting because of the rise of its female protagonists in a world dictated by the sense of entitled male chauvinism