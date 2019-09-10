You are here:

After Shah Rukh Khan dismisses rumours of working on new films, fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter

FP Staff

Sep 10, 2019 15:00:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, took to Twitter to shrug off the rumours regarding his next feature. Disappointed fans are seemingly calling out the actor on social media after he quashed reports that linked him to an upcoming action film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was reported that the film also featured actress Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Last week, various publications also revealed that there have been similar speculations about the actor working with Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani and other filmmakers.

However, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to shut the rumours of involving in either of projects.

Disgruntled by the news, fans took to social media to confront the actor and soon the hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK found its way on the trending list.

During his visit to this year's edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

As a producer, Shah Rukh's upcoming projects include Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 15:00:31 IST

