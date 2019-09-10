After Shah Rukh Khan dismisses rumours of working on new films, fans trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, took to Twitter to shrug off the rumours regarding his next feature. Disappointed fans are seemingly calling out the actor on social media after he quashed reports that linked him to an upcoming action film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was reported that the film also featured actress Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Last week, various publications also revealed that there have been similar speculations about the actor working with Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani and other filmmakers.

However, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to shut the rumours of involving in either of projects.

Read about Shah Rukh's announcement here

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Disgruntled by the news, fans took to social media to confront the actor and soon the hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK found its way on the trending list.

Check out some of the fan reactions here

SRK reads us. He is aware of everything we do and ask. It's time to make him know what we really want from him. It's ok to be demanding sometime. RT if You want @iamsrk to announce his next project as soon as possible.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 9, 2019

We are not a fan of your cricket matches. We are not a fan of your business. We are not a fan of your doctorate degrees. We are a fan of your movies and for your hardwork. We are a fan of SRK who bounces back after every faliure stronger than before.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/7Vi4e6Y40V — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) September 9, 2019

Fractures couldn't stop him from making movies...

Yeh kya cheez hai.. This dull phase may pass by and we may see SRK in his true blue self.#WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/bu9VhmNge0 — BRIJWA SRK fan (@BrijwaSRKman) September 9, 2019

During his visit to this year's edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

As a producer, Shah Rukh's upcoming projects include Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 15:00:31 IST