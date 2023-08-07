Entertainment

After Pathaan & The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes sixth film of 2023 to enter Rs 100 crore club

Ranveer Singh has achieved this elite club for the seventh time after ’83, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy

Ganesh Aaglave Last Updated:August 07, 2023 13:12:57 IST
After Pathaan & The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes sixth film of 2023 to enter Rs 100 crore club

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer RRKPK has packed a solid punch its second weekend and has hit a century at the box office. The family entertainer raked in Rs 31.75 crore in the last three days and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 105.08 crore.


RRKPK has become the sixth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore), Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore).

Related Articles

RRKPK

RRKPK set to beat Bholaa, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke & Satyaprem Ki Katha to become sixth highest grosser of 2023

RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: 7 records created by Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer in its first weekend

While Ranveer has achieved this elite club for the seventh time after ’83Bajirao MastaniGoliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeelaPadmaavatSimmba and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt got her eighth Rs 100 crore film after Gangubai KathiawadiRRR (Hindi), Brahmastra: Part 1 ShivaGully BoyRaaziBadrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States. Apart from the Indian market, the rom-com has done phenomenal business at the overseas box office as it crossed the $10 million mark in the international markets.

Since two biggies in the form of Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 are arriving this Friday at the box office, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will face a huge screen crunch at the domestic market.

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhury in prominent roles, the music of the film is composed by Pritam, with some Madam Mohan’s evergreen tracks.

Talking about review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns to the director’s chair after 7-long years, brings out a delightful family drama, which is not boring even for a single frame. Apart from showing cultural differences in the most apt manner, which is complemented by beautiful songs, exotic locations, vibrant feels and larger-than-life sets, KJo gives some important social messages of contemporary society in a subtle yet impactful manner.”

Published on: August 07, 2023 12:52:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and mush ado about reinventing the Bollywood love story
Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and mush ado about reinventing the Bollywood love story

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer ends up as Karan Johar’s bid to balance rom-com cliches with sporadic fresh imagination

'Alia Bhatt got married twice in four days': Karan Johar at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' press conference
Entertainment

'Alia Bhatt got married twice in four days': Karan Johar at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' press conference

Alia Bhatt, while sharing both experiences said that while her home wedding was simple and her lehenga was’ light and easy,’ in Kudmayi, her lehenga was very heavy.