Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer RRKPK has packed a solid punch its second weekend and has hit a century at the box office. The family entertainer raked in Rs 31.75 crore in the last three days and currently stands with a grand total of Rs 105.08 crore.



RRKPK has become the sixth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore), Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore).

While Ranveer has achieved this elite club for the seventh time after ’83, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt got her eighth Rs 100 crore film after Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR (Hindi), Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, Gully Boy, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States. Apart from the Indian market, the rom-com has done phenomenal business at the overseas box office as it crossed the $10 million mark in the international markets.

Since two biggies in the form of Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 are arriving this Friday at the box office, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will face a huge screen crunch at the domestic market.

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhury in prominent roles, the music of the film is composed by Pritam, with some Madam Mohan’s evergreen tracks.

Talking about review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “The maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns to the director’s chair after 7-long years, brings out a delightful family drama, which is not boring even for a single frame. Apart from showing cultural differences in the most apt manner, which is complemented by beautiful songs, exotic locations, vibrant feels and larger-than-life sets, KJo gives some important social messages of contemporary society in a subtle yet impactful manner.”