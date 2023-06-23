Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been garnering severe criticism since its release for its cringe dialogues, modernization of Ramayana, poor VFX and underwhelming performances.

Apart from cinegoers, actors like Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Mukesh Khanna and others too slammed Adipurush. And now actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the character of Yudhishtir in the iconic Mahabharat bashed the Om Raut directorial.

“I had booked a ticket to watch this film, but for some reason, my conscience refused to accept that I should go and watch it in the theatre. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realised that this film is not worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram,” said Chauhan in a conversation with India Today.

The actor also expressed his thoughts on the dialogues of the film and added, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is a product of low thinking). You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn’t achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”

Also starring Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh and others in prominent roles, Adipurush is produced under the banners of Retrophiles and T-Series Films. The film has witnessed a drastic dip in the collections at the box office and has turned out to be a colossal disappointment for the audience.

