Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares his review of Adipurush, asks ‘Why will Raavan come on a bat?’
Sunil Lahri, well known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has given a thumbs down to Adipurush.
Actor Sunil Lahri watched Adipurush and shared his disappointment in a video on Instagram. He raised several questions, like why would Raavan come on a bat instead of a Pushpak Vimaan and why would Meghnad and Lakshman fight underwater. He has called the dialogues of the film ‘bekaar‘ (poor) and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.
In the video posted on Monday, Sunil Lahri says in Hindi, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can’t play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn’t find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact, the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor).”
Raising several questions, he further added, “Can you imagine Hanumanji saying dialogues like ‘tel tere baap ka, kapda tere baap ka’? Or Meghnad will say, ‘abey chal nikal le’? Or Raavan will come on a bat instead of the Pushpak Vimaan? Or Meghnad and Lakshman will fight underwater? I am very sorry but I never expected this from a filmmaker of this calibre.”
Related Articles
Lahri called out the artistic liberties that the makers have taken in the film, changing some very important moments of the epic just for cinematic purposes. He called the dialogues of the film poorly written and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.
Lahri also pointed out that how “Ravan was the king of the most beautiful country. I don’t know why they have shown him beating iron. He was the King of Trilok. Why was there a need to bring a fake Sita in the film? If they had told the story in a simple way, things would have been different. All the characters looked confused to me.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Aadipurush box office: Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon's magnum opus crashes on its first Monday
Adipurush witnessed a humongous drop of over 70 per cent yesterday at the ticket windows
Manoj Bajpayee, Subhash Ghai slam Naseeruddin Shah's insulting statement on Filmfare Awards
Naseeruddin Shah recently revealed that he uses his Filmfare Awards as door handles for his washrooms
Adipurush movie review: Everybody wants to make the next Baahubali
Despite its scale, some visual flourishes and occasional attempts at CPR by Saif Ali Khan, this is a boring retelling of the Ramayan drained of the richness and colour of its source material