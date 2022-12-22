The last month of the year seems to belong to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wondering why we are saying so? Well, after ruling the internet with their explosive docu-series Harry & Meghan, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are geared up for yet another docu-series to Netflix toward the end of December. The couple recently hooked the world to their six-part docu-series, which not only left everyone stunned but also made some shocking revelations about the royal family. Now, while we were all trying to take it all in, Prince Harry and Meghan are back once again with what appears like yet another bombshell docu-series. Taking to its official Twitter account, the OTT giant Netflix dropped a trailer of their upcoming docu-series, which will be presented by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

As per the latest trailer, the latest docu-series will feature interviews from eminent personalities including the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem, among others. The seven-part docu-series is titled Live To Lead and will premiere on December 31. While releasing the trailer, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Their voices give us hope. Their actions shape our world. Their leadership inspires our future. Live To Lead – a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – premieres December 31.”

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1604854070690385920?s=20&t=3UYkSWFDJP-P_UbVwWE0lQ

In an over-a-minute trailer, Prince Harry can be heard saying, “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.’” Joining her husband, Meghan said, “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” “It’s about people who have made brave choices.” The trailer video concludes with the Duke saying, “And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple was recently seen in Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus’ docu-series Harry & Meghan, wherein they accused the royal family of “institutional gaslighting” and much more.

