It won’t be wrong to say that the OTT debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was not only the most-awaited but hotly explosive as well. The much-loved show Harry & Meghan is standing tall for being the most-watched docu-series on Netflix in its debut week. And why not? After all, the bombshell revelations about the couple’s relationship with the senior royals have truly left the world stunned. Premiered on 8 December, the explosive docu-series exhibited Prince Harry alleging that his elder brother and Prince William “screamed and shouted” at him when he revealed they wanted to quit the firm. Moreover, the couple accused Charles of lying during the Megxit talks. Now, several hours after the last episode of the docu-series landed, the Duchess and the Duke’s mother, the late Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has broken his silence and shared a cryptic post.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Earl Spencer shared a picture of King Charles I, whose Parliament quarrels provoked a civil war leading to his execution in 1649. Now, while sharing the picture, Earl Spencer penned down a lengthy note in the caption, wherein he talked about Charles I, his visit to Althorp—Spencer’s familial home, and where Princess Diana grew up. Earles Spencer even mentioned his hobbies and shared the incident of his execution.

The caption read, “Portrait of Charles I, hanging in the Picture Gallery at Althorp House – the king visited the house in the 1630s, as an honoured guest – at one banquet recorded as feasting on herons, peacocks, and even the humble potato (which was relatively new to England then). He was also allowed to visit Althorp several times in 1647 when being held prisoner at his palace of Holdenby – after losing the first English Civil War. The king’s hobbies included Bible-reading, chess, and lawn bowls, and Althorp had an excellent bowling green. Charles was executed in London, in January 1649.”

Now, fans took to the comments section to laud Earl Spencer for taking Prince Harry and Meaghan’s side. One user commented, “So happy to know that you are Team Harry Megan. Their Netflix series was superb. Wish that all was his blessings in their Journey.” Another wrote, “I’m actually concerned about what will become of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here King Charles 1 argued against the parliament/institution and was executed and Princess Diana spoke out too and it did not end well. She was thrown to the wolves. I think this could be a subtle warning to Prince Harry to be careful.” It must be noted that in the series the couple criticised the Royal family for failing to protect the late Princess Diana, against tabloid excess.

