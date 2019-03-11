After Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar may direct Ranveer Singh in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic

Ranveer Singh's career keeps soaring higher. The actor gave two successful blockbusters with Simmba and Gully Boy. New reports suggest that the Padmaavat actor has been approached to play the lead role in Meghna Gular's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Meghna has been researching on Manekshaw's life for quite some time now. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will chart the journey of Sam Bahadur, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He was also the first Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Awarded both honours of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, Manekshaw died in 2008, aged 94.

Meghna is currently busy working on her upcoming biographical drama titled Chhapaak, which features Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal, Chhapaak also marks Deepika's debut as producer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Ranveer's next project will be helmed by Kabir Khan and is a sports drama called 83. The film charts the journey of the Indian cricket team when they won the World Cup in 1983 for the very first time. Ranveer will essay the role of the then-captain Kapil Dev.

