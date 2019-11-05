After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock teams up with Netflix to star in, produce Unforgiven movie adaptation

After a successful Netflix release Bird Box, Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is all set to return to the streaming service to star in and produce a drama with Nora Fingscheidt as the director. The yet-untitled film will narrate the story of a person post-incarceration and is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. The film will be produced by Graham King and Bullock, reports Variety.

Check out the announcement

Nora Fingscheidt will direct Sandra Bullock in a new film @chrismcquarrie is adapting from the British mini-series Unforgiven about a recently released criminal who attempts to find redemption by reconnecting with her the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. pic.twitter.com/oesGKPcDLH — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 4, 2019

The original British three-parter, written by Sally Wainwright, followed Ruth Slater as a woman released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for a violent crime and looking to reunite with the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Bullock will portray Slater in the Netflix film. Suranne Jones played the role in the original miniseries, writes The Hollywood Reporter

Scripting of the flick is being done by Mission: Impossible - Fallout filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

Apart from this, the Gravity actor has also teamed up with Netflix for Reborn, a film adaptation of fantasy comic of the same name. The plot focuses on Bonnie Black, an 80-year-old woman who dies and is resurrected as a young woman in the magical land of Adystria where monsters and dragons are a living reality. The story takes a thrilling turn when Black sets out on a mission to find her husband and faces many hurdles along the way.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

