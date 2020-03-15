You are here:

After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha to reunite for yet untitled action thriller

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Ayushmann Khurrana are set to reunite for an action thriller.

The director-actor duo last collaborated on critically-acclaimed Article 15, which revolved around the caste divide in the country. The social drama also won many awards and accolades, including the Best Actor Award (Critics) for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Film Award (Critics) and the Best Story Award at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

Check out the announcement here

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

The new film is scheduled to release on October 16 this year. However, an official statement from Sinha and Khurrana is yet to come.

On the professional front, Sinha's is basking in the success of his latest film Thappad. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in leading roles. The film has received positive reviews from critics for its messaging and starting a conversation around the issue of gender inequality and intimate partner violence.

Khurrana was was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he shared screen space with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar of Rising Sun Films Production are on board as producers. The film is set in Lucknow.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

