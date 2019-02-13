After 7 Khoon Maaf, Blue Umbrella, Ruskin Bond wishes to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj on another project

Ruskin Bond has said that he would love to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon. The celebrated author teamed up with Bhardwaj for films like The Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Interacting with Indo-Asian News Service, Bond said that Bhardwaj had shown interest in adapting stories from his book, Mr Oliver's Diary. "He was interested to make something on my stories of Mr Oliver, who is a schoolmaster, from my book called Mr Oliver's Diary. We have also discussed some other stories, of a very different nature. I am sure we will make something soon enough," ensured the author, adding that he and Bhardwaj are neighbours in Mussoorie.

Talking about 7 Khoon Maaf, which was based on Bond's short story Susanna's Seven Husbands, he revealed that he collaborated with Bharwaj on the screenplay of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer by developing the four-page-long short story into an 80-page novella. He also made a cameo appearance as a priest in the movie.

Also featuring Vivaan Shah, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Aleksandr Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah and Usha Uthup in supporting roles, the story narrates the tale of a femme fatale, who orchestrates the deaths of her 7 husbands in an unending quest for love. The film hit screens in 2011.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 17:09:53 IST