Prabhas starrer Adipurush has been garnering severe criticism from the fans since its arrival at the box office. While the mythological drama has been outrightly rejected by the audience, a section of them has derived a comparison between Adipurush and Marvel’s The Avengers and claimed that the epic battle scene has been directly lifted from the MCU biggie.

Bollywood really made the 144P of The Avengers 😭#Adipurush #Asspurush — $imply V.P.🎤🎙️🥁🎧🇮🇳 (@SimplyVP19) June 17, 2023

#Adipurush Isse bakwas adaptation ho hi nahi sakti thi Ramayan ki. CGI mahabakwas, lord of the rings, the Avengers sab utha ki daal diya. Ravan ravan na lag kar koi mugal badshah jayada lag raha hai, dilogue bhot ghatiya hai. Prabhas Shree Ram ke role me bilkul suit ni karre. — The Introvert Indian🇮🇳 (@itsintrovert_) June 17, 2023

In the clip of the Adipurush battle scene, we see Prabhas as Raghav along with Sunny Singh as Sesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang and Sugriva are ready to take on the Lankesh’s army. As the camera pans, all the characters taking out their weapons will loud roar by Sugriva against Lankesh and his army.

While the film has reached near to Rs 400 crore at the global box office, it is witnessing a drastic dip in collections due to negative word of mouth across the country. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. It also stars Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit and others in key roles.

