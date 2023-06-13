With Adipurush less than a week away from release, the frenzy around the film is crazy to witness. And adding to this hype, Kriti Sanon has a shared a picture of her character Janaki from Adipurush leaving many charmed with her post. While Kriti has garnered immense praise for her role of Maa Janaki in the Om Raut directorial, she took to social media sharing about the two women who are very close to her heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

While one of them is Maa Sita who is the inspiration behind Janaki’s character in Adipurush, the other one is her mom Maa Geeta who Kriti refered to as her jaan.

Kriti shared her poster from the magnum opus on Instagram, and once again left many charmed with her Janaki avatar. But the other photo, which was a throwback picture of her mom Geeta, also received lots of love. Well, these two personalities truly hold a special spot in Kriti’s heart. This adulation from Kriti about these two women is truly adorable to witness.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush Box-office expectations

According to reports published in Pinkvilla report, early trends of screen bookings, Adipurush is gearing up for a release on approx.. 4000 screens in Hindi and 6200 plus screens nationwide. The screen booking is still in progress and the final count will be known by Thursday noon but it’s a foregone conclusion for it to be the biggest release of the year on the screen front in 2D and 3D.

