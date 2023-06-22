Entertainment

Adipurush makers revise Bajrang's 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue; fans welcome alteration of lines from 'Baap to Lanka'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on 16 June

FP Staff June 22, 2023 05:10:34 IST
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush garnered severe criticism and trolling on social media for its cringe dialogues as it also hurt the sentiments of the viewers. After facing bashing across the country, the makers announced that they would revise the objectionable dialogues, and now, the film is playing in cinemas with the new lines.

Old Version: Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main.

New Version: Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon
main.

Old Version: Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

New Version: Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.

Old Version: Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge.

New Version: Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.

Old Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar
diya… bhara pada hai.

New Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt
kar diya… bhara pada hai.

The new alterations have received positive responses from fans, however, some are still not happy with them.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh and others in prominent roles.

Updated Date: June 22, 2023 09:16:18 IST

