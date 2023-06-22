Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush garnered severe criticism and trolling on social media for its cringe dialogues as it also hurt the sentiments of the viewers. After facing bashing across the country, the makers announced that they would revise the objectionable dialogues, and now, the film is playing in cinemas with the new lines.

Old Version: Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main.

New Version: Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon

main.

Old Version: Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

New Version: Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.

Old Version: Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge.

New Version: Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.

Old Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar

diya… bhara pada hai.

New Version: Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt

kar diya… bhara pada hai.

After your advice I watched Adipurush. It is literally inspired by Ramayan but it is obviously not the same thing. Many changes in storyline & some parts missed out. I watched because they changed the dialogues too. It’s not great but alright. Unnecessary controversy. Thanks. 🙏 — Papa Bravo ☀️ (@PB77Times) June 20, 2023

Hlo @rajeshnair06 @omraut put a post that you have changed all the objectionable dialogues from the movie.. Today there are new dialogues which are fine.. Inform the public about it.. Why don’t you post these which matters #Adipurush — rohith krishna (@rohithkrishna21) June 20, 2023

The new alterations have received positive responses from fans, however, some are still not happy with them.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh and others in prominent roles.

