Adipurush director Om Raut on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Alia & Ranbir: 'I am looking forward to the film like...'
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be bankrolled by Madhu Mantena
Filmmaker Om Raut’s recent release Adipurush based on the epic Ramayana has garnered harsh criticism from the cinegoers and critics. However, the mega-budget mythological drama has performed well in its opening weekend.
Now, the reports of Dangal and Chhichhore helmer Nitesh Tiwari making Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is making the rounds in the industry. When asked to Om about it, the Tanhaji helmer showed his support and said that he is ‘looking forward to the film like every Ram Bhakt’.
“Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It’s one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film – Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir’s writings and his direction – I think that’s phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt. As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It’s very important for us, it’s the greatest history of our country, it’s very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film,” Om said while talking to India Today.
Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and others in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.
