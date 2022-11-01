Actress Rambha, who’s a very successful name in the movie industry, met with an accident and she shared the news on Instagram. Sharing pictures from the hospital, she wrote, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_)

Fans have been sending wishes and prayers to her daughter the moment they saw the post. Rambha has done films like Bandhan and Beti No. 1 in Hindi. She was also seen in David Dhawan’s Gharwali Baharwali in the same year as Salman Khan’s Bandhan, 1998.

Rambha and her husband Ithiran welcomed their third child on 23 September, 2018.

Rambha has starred in popular films like Judwaa opposite Salman Khan and Gharwali Baharwali alongside Anil Kapoor. She has also shared screen space with actors like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Ajay Devgn among others and was also a part of many successful Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films as well. The actor had also shared photographs with the actors Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandes who were a part of the Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded.

According to The Indian Express, she married Canada based businessman Ithiran in 2010. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Laanya in 2011 and then Sasha in 2015.

