Salman Khan changes film title from LoveRatri to LoveYatri after facing opposition from Hindu groups

Salman Khan and the team of his upcoming production LoveRatri, late at night on 18 September, announced that the film's title had been changed to LoveYatri. The decision to re-title the film comes after a Bihar advocate filed a complaint against Khan, lead actors Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and some more members of the team for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments by denigrating Goddess Durga. A Bihar court had ordered an FIR against the makers of the films after finding 'merit' in the complaint.

Several reports in the media also state that several Hindu outfits had expressed their displeasure with the title, which is inspired from Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival. "Taking into consideration the concerns from the Censor Board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film, Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience," said Salman Khan Films in a statement.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on 5 October, LoveYatri marks the Bollywood debut of Sharma, who is married to Khan's sister Arpita, and Hussain.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 08:57 AM