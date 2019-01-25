Actress-cum-songwriter Pink to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on 5 February

Singer Pink will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 5 February. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Thursday, reported Variety.

The singer is recognised in the recording category and will receive the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

"We are thrilled to honour one of the world's most popular entertainers, Pink! She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time. She mesmerises the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances! Fans worldwide will join us in droves in Hollywood to see her honoured on her special Walk of Fame day," Ana

Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said.

Ellen DeGeneres will help honour Pink at the ceremony and will be joined by actor Kerri Kenney-Silver.

Rana Ghadban, the President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event.

Having entered the industry as a member of popular R&B group Choice, Pink has successfully created her own niche in the industry. The performer, since 2000 won three Grammy's, three Billboard Music Awards, one Daytime Emmy award among many other achievements. Pink was also named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 12:11:42 IST