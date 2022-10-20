The trailer of highly anticipated film Bhediya is released. And, one thing that we couldn’t ignore was Abhishek Banerjee‘s comic timing. His presence was the funniest element. The actor with a great lineup like Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2, and Apurva and was recently seen in Nazar Andaaz. In all the films that he has done so far, he has always stood out. The character he plays stays with us and is remembered for its uniqueness. Similarly, his role in Bhediya has carved a space in our hearts.

After playing the role of Jana in Stree, Vishal Tyagi in Pataal Lok, Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket and many more. It’s fascinating to see how slowly and steadily, with every character, Abhishek Banerjee has successfully maintained his image as one of the most exciting actor in the recent times.

Banerjee has been a casting director who later found his way into acting. He was seen in 2006’s Rang De Basanti but the claim to fame was Amar Kaushik’s Stree in 2018. He followed it up with films like Dream Girl, Bala, Helmet, and the 2020 show Paatal Lok. His ability to create characters bathed in ordinariness and rootedness make him an immensely likable actor.

Breaking away from his comic persona, he played a no-nonsense, cold-blooded assassin in Paatal Lok. But he was an assassin with a heart. He loves dogs and someone else’s fondness and niceness towards the animal saves a grey character’s life. It’s a classic twist in the tale that culminates with the four-legged animal eating an ice-cream. Banerjee is now gearing up for Bhediya, again, stuck in the land of folklore and superstitions. In Stree, it was a woman pining for true love. Here, it’s a wolf that has some business that will be unraveled on November 25.

