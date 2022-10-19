In the past few years, we have seen audience slamming Bollywood aka Hindi film industry for not coming out with the original content and relying more on remakes and sequels. Amidst all this, the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya was released today by the makers.

Ahead of the trailer release, when the posters of Bhediya were dropped online, several netizens targeted it by calling it a cheap copy of Twilight and Wolverine. Some even said that it is mix of some Hollywood films. However, after watching the trailer personally on the big screen, especially in 3D, I can definitely say it is a visual treat with a lot of thrilling and entertaining elements.

इस कहानी का नाम है #Bhediya!🐺🔥

Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya!

In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D &3D. #BhediyaTrailer

Hindi Trailer: https://t.co/oecuCbLfHc Tamil trailer: https://t.co/hMztl5LMC5 Telugu Trailer: https://t.co/a9ZvkcRtJj — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2022

While one will compare the premise or core plot of the film with Rahul Roy’s Junoon, the overall treatment looks completely different with great work on VFX. Makers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik assured that it’s not inspired by any Hollywood and its 100 per cent Indian origin story with the inclusion of some folklore stories from Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot.

Now, the genre of folklore seems to be the next big thing not only in Bollywood but also in the Indian film industry. If you remember, Amar Kaushik’s first film as a director, Stree was also folklore and was a huge box-office success. The latest example of this genre is Rishab Shetty‘s pan-India blockbuster Kantara, which is currently busy in shattering records at the ticket windows.

After coming across routine themes and genres like rom-com, family drama and action-thrillers, Bhediya is expected to pave the way for folklore or creature-comedy in Bollywood.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak in prominent roles, Bhediya is set to hit the screens on 25th November in 2D and 3D formats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.