Abhishek Bachchan's Sons of the Soil, Steve McQueen’s Lovers Rock, Priyanka Chopra's We Can Be Heroes: Trailers this week

While Lovers Rock releases on 27 November, One Night In Miami debuts on 15 January on Amazon Prime Video.

From Regina King's directorial debut to the second film in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, this week saw multiple trailers.

One Night in Miami

One Night in Miami is an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures: young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown hanging out together at a Miami motel.

Powers has also written the screenplay for the film which features Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke.

The story, which takes place on the evening of 25 February, 1964, revolves around the four men who end up baring their true selves.

It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.

Small Axe: Lovers Rock

British filmmaker Steven McQueen's Small Axe anthology series (chronicling five different stories about London's West Indian community that span the late 1960s to the early 1980s) saw a recent trailer release of its second installment with Lovers Rock.

McQueen, in an earlier interview, said that it is important for him to tell stories about the Black community in the UK as they have been marginalised throughout history.

"We’re missing two generations or so of Black artists in the UK because that industry was not welcoming to Black people. There’s a hole in our narrative. These stories shaped the history of the UK. So it’s no small feat in what the West Indian population has done in the UK and the Black population has done in the UK," he added.

Lovers Rock is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 27 November.

Mane Number 13

The trailer of the highly anticipated Kannada film Mane Number 13 released recently. Featuring Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda, Chetan Gandharva in crucial roles, the film trails five friends who find themselves in a haunted house.

The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November.

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the trailer for an all-new Amazon Original Series, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday.

Produced by BBC Studios India, the show follows the journey of Bachchan's team during the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League, as they strive to win the season championship for the second time, after their win in the first season of the league. The series provides a never–before–seen locker-room view of the team including interactions with team owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Pieces of a Woman



Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo's Pieces of a Woman marks the English-language debut for Mundruczo, who is best known for directing White God, the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Pieces of a Woman is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence.

The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the movie.

The film releases on Netflix on 7 January.

We Can Be Heroes

We Can Be Heroes is a follow-up to The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl with Taylor Dooley returning to play Lava Girl.

The story will see alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world. The children are led by Missy (YaYa Gosselin) who is yet to discover her superpowers. Among these kidnapped parents are Marcus Moreno played by Pedro Pascal.

He, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook will be seen as members of a superhero league called the Heroics. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Ms Gradenko, the director of the Heroics.

We Can Be Heroes debuts on Netflix on 1st January, 2021.

Godmothered

Godmothered is Disney+ Hotstar's latest holiday offering starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell. The film was shot in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Godmothered follows a young apprentice (Bell) as she goes about her initial days at practicing her magic skills on a "profession" that is fast dwindling in popularity.

A misplaced letter from a 10-year-old finds Bell face-to-face with Mackenzie, who is now a grown-up 40-year-old single mom working at a TV news station in Boston.

Godmothered releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 4 December.

Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland's Chaos Walking is based on novelist Patrick Ness's first book in the series, The Knife Of Never Letting Go.

Directed by Doug Liman, it follows a teen named Todd (Holland) who has been raised believing that a viral germ has wiped out all the women in his dystopian world, while also giving all the men the ability to read people's minds.

However, when Todd finally meets a young woman named Viola (Ridley) the pair go on to encounter various moral issues and high stakes as the planet around them erupts into war.

The film is expected to have a theatrical release soon.

