The countdown of the year’s biggest event IIFA 2023 has begun and just like all the cinegoers, Bollywood celebs are also excited to be a part of this grandeur. The award ceremony, which is set to take place on 26 and 27 May, will be hosted by handsome hunks Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharing his excitement about the event, Junior Bachchan said, “As we approach the biggest Indian celebration, I am very thrilled to return to the wonderful people of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honor to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared his IIFA journey and quoted, “Finally, the countdown to IIFA has begun. My journey with IIFA has been tremendously exciting over the years and I can’t wait to be on stage and co-host IIFA Awards 2023! YAS Island, here we come!”

Ahead of the main event, host Farah Khan will entertain the audience with her wit along with Rajkummar Rao at IIFA Rocks. The musical event will comprise the spectacular performances of Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika and Sukhbir Singh.

Talking about the main event, it will be staged at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, and a part of the picture-perfect Yas Bay Waterfront. Audiences will witness live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

You can book IIFA tickets at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/

