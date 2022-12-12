The powerhouse performer and singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who crooned several chartbusters like Bumbro, Sheila Ki Jawani, Beedi, Saami Saami (Hindi) and many others, is gearing up for her energetic performance in IIFA 2023. Ahead of this big event, the multi-award winner shared her favourite IIFA moment, fans excitement for her performance and more in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost. Excerpts from the interview:

Thoughts about fans sharing their excitement about your performance in IIFA 2023

I think it’s a give-and-take thing. They somewhere know how excited I am about this. Because I may have been really enjoying what I do on stage, even more than before because obviously there was a lockdown, there was a long break and I anyway, do very less shows. So, I was just resting at home and doing the other things that I needed to do. Finding myself into in the independence days. I was doing all of that and now, That I’m back to doing shows the energy level, the excitement is of some of other level. So I think my friends and fans and family, everybody who’s around me, who loves me, it seemed that and that’s why they are also excited and expecting. I’m sure they’re expecting a lot from me because I’m definitely expecting a lot from myself. And I’m definitely going to do whatever I need to do to entertain them to the fullest and have a good time with it. I love performing people know that fact about me so I’m just going to have a blast on that stage.

Favourite IIFA moment

My favorite moment was back in 2006 when I went to Yorkshire for IIFA and it was such a great atmosphere, what a beautiful show it was and I got the award that year for Beedi (song from Omkara) and the whole vibe was just amazing. I have such fond memories of Yorkshire and that’s the greatest thing about Wizcraft. They could have put everything together in a country, which is not ours and make everything possible and make it so comfortable for everybody to enjoy the whole vibe and the culture

Any of your chartbusters, which has a special connection or is closer to your heart

Maybe this will sound a bit funny, but I do have a connection with all my songs that I have sung. Because I know I’ve always meant them when I sang them in the studio and when I perform them on stage. I mean, that’s the reason why people see that in my shows, I always keep doing something or the other new. Why did you find myself not bored of my oldest songs? You know, when I sing them, I mean them, I still see that it’s my first show, I still feel that I’m meeting all these people in front of me for the first time and I am born today and you know, stuff like that time I all new and I think that’s what keeps me going. The fact that I still have the freshness for myself. I feel fresh when I am on stage, I feel that this is my first ever performance. So, I think that’s what reflects what I do on stage.

What is the difference in working pattern or style between Bollywood and south composers?

There’s not much difference. Of course, the language, the communication is a little less. Because when you are here, then you talk in a certain way but mostly I go to Chennai to record that was pre-lockdown. But post that, I’ve been recording and sending it through the mail and everything. Basically, just communicating over the phone or zoom calls and that’s how we recorded. Like, Pushpa song I recorded with DSP when I was in Mumbai. We were on a zoom call when we recorded this song and not much instructions though, he was like just have fun with it and sing the way you like it. And with that kind of freedom, you really want to explore and you want to do your best.

What’s your headspace kind of preparation before you go on stage for a live performance?

See, you can never be prepared for a live performance or the studio recording because you don’t know what’s going to happen once you open your mouth in front of the mike. Sometimes you have the best of mood and as soon as you start to sing, there is something that is missing, your voice is in the best condition, but there’s something that is not getting connected with the song, so anything can happen. So, If you ask me, I never really prepare myself. I just love singing, so I’m ready to do at any time, even in my sleep. I’m sure there are highs and lows, whether it’s a live performance or in a studio, but that’s all I think. I never prepare myself honestly. But if I do have a very bad throat and I know I am going to have a hard time singing, that’s the only time I pray a little (laughs) that I hope I am able to get through this recording because sometimes I don’t want to say that, my voice is not in a good condition. I take it up as a challenge and I want to sing in that bad voice. And you won’t believe but many of my songs, which are huge hits today, they were sung in a very bad voice. So, I don’t believe in that and just go ahead and sing.

