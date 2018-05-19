Eela to release on 14 September: Kajol-starrer set to clash with Dilijit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala at box office

With the announcement of the release date of Eela, it seems like the Kajol-starrer will clash with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Arjun Patiala. Eela is releasing on 14 September while Arjun Patiala will release a day before on 13 September.

The Free Press Journal reported that though there was not a exact clash, the difference of a solitary day could affect the the screen counts at the ticket windows.

Eela, made by ad filmmaker-turned-director Pradeep Sarkar, stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen (winner of the Best Actor award at the 65th National Film Awards for the Bengali film Nagar Kirtan). Neha Dhupia also plays a pivotal part in the film. The film will feature Kajol as a single mother who aspires to be a singer. Sen essays the role of Kajol's son in the film.

Arjun Patiala, on the other hand, stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma and promises to be a rib-tickling entertainer. The first look of the film is out and it seems to make the audience smile, laugh and crack up.

While Sanon portrays the role of a crime reporter named Ritu Randhawa who leaves no stone unturned to scoop out stories, Dosanjh essays the titular role of a cop named Arjun Patiala. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will also be seen as a police officer named Onida Singh in the film.

