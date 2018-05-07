Paltan teaser: JP Dutta's war drama starring Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty is reminiscent of Border

Filmmaker JP Dutta's upcoming film Paltan has released a teaser and the shades of his classic war film Border are clear in this movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the teaser on his Twitter feed with the hastag "4MonthsToPaltan".

Countdown begins... #Paltan gears up for its march into theatres... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release... #4MonthsToPaltan pic.twitter.com/ym3M1u2fS1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2018

The teaser shows a soldier getting ready for battle as he puts on his uniform and holsters his firearm. There is then a wide shot of a platoon of soldiers marching on as an army band plays in the background. The video is reminiscent of Dutta's Border, perhaps the best war drama that Bollywood has ever produced.

The film will release in theatres on 7 September.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary had earlier tweeted: "1967. A true story that was never told. 'Paltan', Releasing this September 7 in a cinema near you."

The first look of the film, based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, had shown Indian and Chinese soldiers facing one another while pointing rifles at each other.

Paltan also features Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane.

