News about Aamir Khan‘s upcoming project – ‘Champions‘ has been doing the rounds for a while. Cinema lovers have been eagerly waiting for more developments on the project and finally, we have one! Aamir Khan recently made few revelations about ‘Champions’ during his childhood friend’s event in Delhi.

Aamir Khan was recently in the capital city for a chat session at his childhood friend’s event and shared an exciting update about ‘Champions’. The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the Producer’s chair for this specific film. Aamir Khan shared, “It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids.” He further added, “I will be producing ‘Champions’ because I really believe in the film, I think it’s a great story.”

The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

While the rumors of ‘all is not well’ between the director of Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan has been floating around, the audience has been keeping an eye on receiving more information about the same. Amid all the speculations, the director has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumors.

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan has paved a long path together in the film industry. While the rumor of their friendship getting affected has startled the masses, the director has come up with a statement while putting stop on all the false rumors. While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing a fun moments of their friendship while adding a note on his social media, writing- “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem.”

